We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Taylor Greene gets sidelined – for now
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., plans to force a vote to try to oust Speaker Mike Johnson next week, but Democrats say they will come to his rescue. Greene is among the most incendiary lawmakers on the GOP's far right in the House, which was angered by Johnson’s deal-making with the left that led to a bipartisan vote for $95 billion in wartime aid for Ukraine, Israel, and other US allies.
Greene’s vote will likely fail, which could undermine her influence on Capitol Hill while bolstering her image with anti-establishment supporters.
“Greene overshot her mark within the conference, and now that Dems have proactively confirmed they will save Johnson, her threats are hollow,” says Clayton Allen, US director for Eurasia Group.
“She’s cemented the far right as being relatively non-influential this year, but that may not be so bad for them, since they primarily want an issue (or two) to complain about.”