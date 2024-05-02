Menu Icon
Taylor Greene gets sidelined – for now

GOP Rep.​ Marjorie Taylor Greene offers remarks on the future of the House Speakership during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene offers remarks on the future of the House Speakership during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Rod Lamkey/Reuters

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., plans to force a vote to try to oust Speaker Mike Johnson next week, but Democrats say they will come to his rescue. Greene is among the most incendiary lawmakers on the GOP's far right in the House, which was angered by Johnson’s deal-making with the left that led to a bipartisan vote for $95 billion in wartime aid for Ukraine, Israel, and other US allies.

Greene’s vote will likely fail, which could undermine her influence on Capitol Hill while bolstering her image with anti-establishment supporters.

“Greene overshot her mark within the conference, and now that Dems have proactively confirmed they will save Johnson, her threats are hollow,” says Clayton Allen, US director for Eurasia Group.

“She’s cemented the far right as being relatively non-influential this year, but that may not be so bad for them, since they primarily want an issue (or two) to complain about.”

