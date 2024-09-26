Trending Now
EXCLUSIVE: Iran VP denies plot to kill Trump
Iran’s Vice President of Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif strongly denied Iran was involved in any assassination plot against former president Donald Trump after the Republican presidential candidate alleged Tehran made “big threats” on his life. Ian Bremmer spoke with Zarif on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday (Sept. 25) shortly after the Trump campaign announced they’d been briefed by US intelligence officials on “real and specific threats” from Iran to assassinate the Republican presidential candidate in order to “destabilize and sow chaos” in the US. Bremmer asked for Zarif’s reaction to the allegations as well as the FBI’s recent announcement that Iranian hackers stole sensitive material from the Trump campaign and tried to pass it on to Joe Biden’s now-defunct presidential campaign earlier this summer.
“We don’t send people to assassinate people. I think it’s a campaign ploy,” Zarif insisted, “Iran doesn’t have a preference in this election. We don’t interfere in the US elections.”
Zarif also rejected the idea that Iran’s government was involved in any hacking attempts against the Trump campaign but didn’t deny that Iranian hackers may have been involved altogether.
Watch Ian Bremmer’s full interview with Vice President Zarif on an upcoming episode of GZERO World, airing next week on PBS stations around the country. Check local listings.
