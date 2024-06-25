Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

France's snap election: Understanding why Macron took the risk

France's snap election: Understanding why Macron took the risk
France's snap election: Understanding why Macron took the risk | Mark Carney | GZERO World
youtu.be

With Emmanuel Macron’s approval ratings at a historic low, and far-right parties gaining popularity, could France’s upcoming election be its own “Brexit” moment? Mark Carney, former governor of the Banks of England and Canada and current UN Special Envoy on Climate Action & Finance, joins Ian Bremmer on GZERO World to discuss snap elections in the UK and France, the complexities of Brexit, and its ongoing impact on domestic politics in Europe.

“There are a wide range of aspects of the UK-European relationship which don't work,” Carney says, “There's massive red tape, for example, in agricultural products, massive red tape and delays at the border, the inner workings of a very interconnected financial system.”

Calling a snap election in France is a big risk, Carney explains, but after his party underperformed in the EU parliamentary elections, Macron wants a referendum from the French people. He’s betting that voters used the EU election to send a message but will vote more moderately in national elections closer to home. Meanwhile, Labour is expected to win big in the UK elections, but the aftermath of Brexit still looms large. But the geopolitics of 2024 are very different than in 2016 during the Brexit referendum.

“There's a range of things that could be made better if the UK government and the European government wanted to work together,” Carney stresses, “And it's all operating in a GZERO World.”

Catch GZERO World with Ian Bremmer every week on US public television (check local listings) and online.
From Your Site Articles
electionemmanuel macrongzero worldian bremmersnap electionsmark carneyeu electionsfrench politicsfrench electionsmacron

Today In 60 Seconds

Putin's rare North Korea visit will deepen ties

Trump's VP pick: The short list

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Macron's snap election gamble will have repercussions for France and EU

Hunter Biden's convictions won't derail his father's re-election bid

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest