Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Ian Bremmer’s 2024 elections halftime report

Ian Bremmer’s 2024 elections halftime report
Ian Bremmer’s halftime report on key 2024 elections | GZERO World
youtu.be

2024 is fast becoming the most intense year of democracy the world has ever seen. Some 4 billion people, nearly half the global population, are casting ballots in at least 70 countries. With so many people voting around the world, 2024 has been dubbed “The Year of Elections.” And we’re now about halfway through, so how are things going?

Ian Bremmer is here to unpack the wins, losses, and big surprises in elections in Mexico, India, South Africa, and Taiwan. Do large mandates from voters mean big political changes on the horizon? Can shaky coalitions work together without crumbling into chaos? And, of course, the final showdown of 2024 will take place in the United States this November, an election that will have far-reaching consequences not only for the United States … but for democracy itself.

Catch GZERO World with Ian Bremmer every week on US public television (check local listings) and online.
From Your Site Articles
democracyelectionsgzero worldian bremmerindian politicssouth africa election 2024mexico electionstaiwan election2024 elections

Today In 60 Seconds

How Ukraine's EU membership would change Europe

US presidential debate: More risk for Biden than Trump

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Putin's rare North Korea visit will deepen ties

Trump's VP pick: The short list

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest