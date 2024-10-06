Menu Icon
Iran's VP denies supporting Russia in Ukraine war

On GZERO World, Ian Bremmer sits down with Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif to get his perspective on the regional conflict. Zarif adamantly condemns Russia’s incursion into Ukrainian territory. He says, “Russia is to blame for the invasion of Ukraine,” but insists “the United States is responsible for what led to that invasion,” referring to US aid to Ukraine.

Zarif emphasizes the importance of Iran’s trade relationship with Russia. When Bremmer presses him about Iran’s complicity in the war, Zarif denies involvement. He says, "We simply engage in business.” As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to drag on, Iran’s actions will come under increased scrutiny.

Watch full episode: Iran's next move: Interview with VP Javad Zarif

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the award-winning weekly global affairs series, airs nationwide on US public television stations (check local listings).

New digital episodes of GZERO World are released every Monday on YouTube.

