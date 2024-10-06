Trending Now
We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Iran's VP denies supporting Russia in Ukraine war
On GZERO World, Ian Bremmer sits down with Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif to get his perspective on the regional conflict. Zarif adamantly condemns Russia’s incursion into Ukrainian territory. He says, “Russia is to blame for the invasion of Ukraine,” but insists “the United States is responsible for what led to that invasion,” referring to US aid to Ukraine.
Zarif emphasizes the importance of Iran’s trade relationship with Russia. When Bremmer presses him about Iran’s complicity in the war, Zarif denies involvement. He says, "We simply engage in business.” As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to drag on, Iran’s actions will come under increased scrutiny.
Watch full episode: Iran's next move: Interview with VP Javad Zarif
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the award-winning weekly global affairs series, airs nationwide on US public television stations (check local listings).
New digital episodes of GZERO World are released every Monday on YouTube. Don't miss an episode: subscribe to GZERO's YouTube channel and turn on notifications (🔔).