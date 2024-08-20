Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Russia wants to erase Ukraine's identity

Russia wants to erase Ukraine's identity
- YouTube
youtu.be

Will Russia negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine in good faith, or is total destruction President Vladimir Putin’s ultimate goal? Yaroslav Trofimov, chief foreign affairs correspondent at The Wall Street Journal, tells Ian Bremmer on GZERO World that the fear among Ukrainians that Russia wants to erase Ukraine’s national identity isn’t just a belief; it’s a fact. Russian officials, including Putin, have been saying as much since the invasion began.

But despite the existential threat, support for the war amongst Ukrainians is flagging, with more citizens open to the idea of a negotiated settlement. Ukrainians are a society under stress, Trofimov says, and everyone knows someone who has been killed or maimed in the war. It’s a tricky balance between individual survival and collective defense in the face of relentless conflict. But Trofimov warns that any peace deal needs to come with solid security guarantees from the US and NATO, or nothing will deter Putin from his true aim: turning all of Ukraine into Russia.

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the award-winning weekly global affairs series, airs nationwide on US public television stations (check local listings).

New digital episodes of GZERO World are released every Monday on YouTube. Don''t miss an episode: subscribe to GZERO’s YouTube channel and turn on notifications (🔔).

From Your Site Articles
gzero world with ian bremmerian bremmeryaroslav trofimovgzero worldrussiaputinzelenskyrussia ukraine warukraine

Today In 60 Seconds

Ukraine's capture of POWs undermines Russia's narrative

UK far-right riots and Elon Musk's role

What Tim Walz adds to Kamala Harris' campaign

Why Putin agreed to the US-Russia prisoner swap

Biden's Supreme Court reform has zero chance of becoming law

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest