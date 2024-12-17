Menu Icon
Trump can't "stay out" of Syria entirely, says Kim Ghattas

On GZERO World, Ian Bremmer and Beirut-based journalist Kim Ghattas discuss the aftermath of Assad’s fall in Syria and how an incoming Trump administration will approach it.

As the region braces for a pivotal transition or a power vacuum, the conversation centers on the delicate balance between America First and the necessity of being a part of the conversation in one of the most contested regions in the world.

“There’s a difference between supporting a country and having a military intervention,” Ghattas explains, emphasizing that Syrians must lead their own rebuilding process. While President Biden’s administration has signaled its willingness to recognize Syria’s transitional government under conditions respecting freedoms and minority rights, Ghattas acknowledges the complexities of working with groups like HTS. “They are saying all the right things… but we should trust Syrians to push back if HTS tries to impose Islamic rule on Damascus,” she notes.

Ghattas interprets Trump’s position—“this is not our fight”—as a call for restraint rather than indifference. “It is of national security interest to the United States to make sure this transition goes forward as smoothly as possible,” Ghattas asserts, warning against spoilers that could derail progress.

Watch full episode: Syria after Assad.

