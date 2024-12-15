10 memorable quotes on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer in 2024

On our award-winning weekly global affairs show, GZERO World , Ian Bremmer explains the key global stories of the moment and sits down for in-depth conversations with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world. In no particular order, here’s a look back at the 10 most quotable moments from this year’s episodes.

Adam Grant on how AI is changing the world of work Aired on February 2, 2024 The AI revolution is coming… fast. But what does that mean for your job? The AI revolution is coming… fast. But what does that mean for your job? Watch Ian Bremmer’s conversation with organizational psychologist Adam Grant.

Yuval Noah Harari explains why the world isn't fair (but could be) Aired on March 8, 2024 In a conversation filmed live at the historic 92nd Street Y in NYC, Yuval Noah Harari delves into the foundational role of storytelling in human civilization, the existential challenges posed by artificial intelligence, the geopolitical implications of the Ukraine war, and the most pressing questions of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In a conversation filmed live at the historic 92nd Street Y in NYC, Yuval Noah Harari delves into the foundational role of storytelling in human civilization, the existential challenges posed by artificial intelligence, the geopolitical implications of the Ukraine war, and the most pressing questions of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Watch the full episode

Thomas L. Friedman on How the Israel-Gaza war could end - if Netanyahu wants it to Aired on April 5, 2024 Pulitzer-prize-winning author and New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman games out a possible resolution to the war in Gaza and explains why both Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Hamas are obstacles to peace. Watch the full episode.

Emily Bazelon on the major Supreme Court decisions of June 2024 Aired on May 3, 2024 Yale legal scholar and New York Times Magazine staff writer Emily Bazelon unpacks some of the biggest cases that were on the docket this year and how the rulings will impact Americans. Watch the full episode.

Justice & peace in Gaza: The UN Palestinian ambassador's perspective with Riyad Mansour Aired on July 5, 2024 Ian Bremmer sits down with Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour for a candid interview about his role in the UN, the war in Gaza, and how it might end. Watch the full episode.

An exclusive interview with Argentina's radical new president, Javier Milei Aired on August 2, 2024

Argentine President Javier Milei defends his radical approach to saving Argentina’s struggling economy, his commitment to aligning with liberal democracies, and his pragmatic stance on international trade and alliances. Watch the full interview.

Why António Guterres believes the UN should lead on AI Aired on September 20, 2024 In an exclusive interview for GZERO World, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres sat with Ian Bremmer on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss his vision for the future of the UN during his last term in office. Watch the full interview.

Iran's next move: Interview with VP Javad Zarif Aired on October 4, 2024 Ian Bremmer sits down with Iran's new Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif just days before the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah to discuss the escalating conflict in the Middle East and where Iran stands. Watch the full episode.

Roberta Metsola on whether Europe can become a global superpower Aired on October 20, 2024 European Parliament President Roberta Metsola discusses Europe’s future amid an ongoing migrant crisis, the war in Ukraine, and an economic slowdown. Can the bloc’s 27 member states stay united? Watch the full episode.

Oren Cass on the case for Trump's tariffs Aired on December 6, 2024 Trump has vowed to raise tariffs, slash business regulation, and deport millions of undocumented immigrants, policies he says will put Americans first. Oren Cass outlines what that will mean practically for workers and consumers. Watch the full episode.

