It’s official: The United States is now waging a full-blown trade war against three of its largest trading partners. On Tuesday, Washington imposed tariffs of 10% on energy and 25% on all goods imported from Canada and Mexico and doubled its existing tariffs on Chinese imports from 10 to 20%. All three countries responded with harsh words and retaliatory measures.

Canada imposed an immediate 25% retaliatory tariff on $30 billion worth of US goods, with an additional $125 billion worth of products to be tariffed in 21 days. Provincial liquor stores removed American alcohol and Ontario Premier Doug Ford ripped up a $100 million contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink. Ford also threatened a 25% retaliatory tariff on electricity exports. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the tariffs “ dumb ,” prompting US President Donald Trump to repeat his taunt of “Governor Trudeau” and promise even higher tariffs in response to retaliatory efforts.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum took a slower approach. “We have said it in different ways: cooperation and coordination, yes; subordination and interventionism, no,” she said . Sheinbaum plans to speak with Trump by phone on Thursday and will announce retaliatory measures on Sunday if no deal is reached.

China, meanwhile, placed an additional 10% to 15% tariffs on imported US goods, including chicken, wheat, soybeans, and beef as of March 10 . Beijing says it will “fight to the bitter end of any trade war” but left the door open for talks, advising the US to “return to the right track of dialogue and cooperation before it is too late.”

The tariff war had immediate economic effects. Markets plunged , the price of a Dodge Ram truck reportedly rose from $80,000 to $100,000 , and by mid-March American gas prices could rise by as much as 40 cents per gallon , while Ford said the auto manufacturing sector in Canada could shut down .