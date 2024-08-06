We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Israel strikes targets in the West Bank
All this as Israel and the region prepare for an expected strike from Iran in retaliation for Israel’s assassination of a senior Hamas leader in Tehran on July 31. There are also fears that Israel’s confrontation with Hezbollah has intensified in recent days and could tip into a full-blown war. Hezbollah launched drone attacks into northern Israel on Tuesday.
Beyond the obvious national security objectives for Israel, Netanyahu also has a strong political motive to pick deadly fights with as many of Israel’s enemies as possible. When Hamas launched the terrorist attacks that killed 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023, the already polarizing Netanyahu became responsible for the worst intelligence and security failures in Israel’s history. The sooner Israel’s war(s) end, the sooner Netanyahu will be out of power – unless he can claim credit for inflicting crippling blows on Hamas, Palestinian militants in the West Bank, and Hezbollah.