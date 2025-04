Japan courts both the US and China on security and trade

In his first trip to Asia this weekend, US Secretary of Defensecalled for greater military cooperation between Tokyo and Washington. “Japan is our indispensable partner in deterring Communist Chinese military aggression,” he said prior to meeting with Japan’s Defense Ministerin Tokyo Sunday. “The US is moving fast … to reestablish deterrence in this region and around the world.”

The two countries agreed to speed up plans to jointly develop and produce missiles such as Advanced Medium-Range Air to Air Missiles, or MRAAM, and consider producing SM-6 surface-to-air missiles. Japan and the US will also accelerate the maintenance of American warships and warplanes at its air bases in Japan and boost defense industries in both countries.