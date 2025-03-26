Palestinians shake fists at Hamas

On Wednesday, hundreds of Palestinian protesters took part in the largest anti-Hamas demonstrations since the Hamas attacks on Israelis that triggered the current war in Gaza. Marchers chanting “out, out, out, Hamas out” demanded that Hamas surrender power over the strip’s Palestinians. Hamas has ruled Gaza since 2007.

These protests in the town of Beit Lahia in Gaza’s north were triggered by an Israeli order to evacuate large parts of the town after Islamic Jihad gunmen launched rockets at Israel on Tuesday.

Though limited in numbers, these hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets confident that they would be met, as in the past, by masked and armed Hamas fighters who would denounce them as traitors and assault those slowest to disperse.

It’s a reminder that once the war ends, there will be a reckoning among Gaza’s Palestinians over control of their future. For now, the nearly two-month Gaza ceasefire is over, and Israeli attacks on Palestinian targets resumed on March 18, killing hundreds. But once the war is finally settled, and Israel and outside powers begin to prepare and debate plans for Gaza’s future, the anger many Palestinians feel toward Hamas will likely crest.