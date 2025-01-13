Politics inflamed amid California wildfires

As California’s most destructive wildfires continue to blaze across Los Angeles County, having killed 16 and displaced more than 166,000 residents, emergency response efforts have become politicized , both at home and abroad.

Actor James Woods , Tesla CEO Elon Musk , and right-wing political commentators have accused Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley of prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives over firefighting essentials. In response, Crowley cited a $17.4 million budget reduction to the LAFD in 2025, affecting overtime staffing and essential programs. Los Angeles Fire Commission President Genethia Hudley-Hayes defended Crowley, arguing that the scale of the fires, high winds, and an empty reservoir that was under repair would have overwhelmed even a fully funded department. Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for an independent investigation into water supply failures.

While domestic politics is bitterly divided, on the international front the story is one of unity. Mexico and Canada have sent firefighting equipment , including water bombers and personnel, despite President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of punitive tariffs against both countries.