Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Russia and Ukraine trade larger and larger blows

​Ukrainian service members attend a military exercises during drills at a training ground, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine, November 22, 2024.

Ukrainian service members attend a military exercises during drills at a training ground, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine, November 22, 2024.

REUTERS/Maksym Kishka
Creative Director, Senior Editor/Producer
www.twitter.com/saosasha
https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexander-kliment-789b4129/
www.instagram.com/youngnevsky

Russia has conducted as many as 1,500 strikes on targets in Ukraine in the past two days, according to Kyiv. Ukraine, meanwhile, reportedly launched a fresh volley of US-made long-range ATACMS missiles at Russia, while claiming also to have struck a Russian oil depot with drones.

The ATACMS strike was reportedly on an air base in the Russian border region of Kursk, parts of which have been occupied by Ukrainian troops since August. Since then, Moscow has invited North Korean troops to help it push back the Ukrainians.

Putin, whose forces have been slowly gaining ground in eastern Ukraine for months, had warned that ATACMS strikes would be a significant escalation of the conflict. Last week, in response to their use, he loosened Russia’s nuclear use doctrine and fired into Ukraine a new advanced missile capable of carrying nuclear payloads.

All of this comes as Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House. Trump has questioned American support for Ukraine and pledged to end the conflict within “24 hours.” No one is sure what that will entail, but both sides are now in a last-minute frenzy to gain as much territory – and deterrent capacity – as they can before Trump takes office.

ukrainedonald trumpatacmslong range strikesmissileswar in ukrainerussia

Latest Videos

GZERO World Clips

Trump 2.0 cabinet picks: "Loyalty is the currency of the moment"

How will Trump 2.0 impact AI?
GZERO AI Video

How will Trump 2.0 impact AI?

Putin's strategy in Ukraine ahead of Trump's return
Quick Take

Putin's strategy in Ukraine ahead of Trump's return

Trump foreign policy in a MAGA, MAGA world
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Trump foreign policy in a MAGA, MAGA world

How Trump forced Europe's hand on Ukraine
Ian Explains

How Trump forced Europe's hand on Ukraine

What Trump’s cabinet picks reveal so far
US Politics

What Trump’s cabinet picks reveal so far