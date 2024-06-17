Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Should social media apps be labeled dangerous for kids?

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, discusses the importance of social connection to our mental and physical well-being with actor Matthew McConaughey, a University of Texas professor.

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, discusses the importance of social connection to our mental and physical well-being with actor Matthew McConaughey, a University of Texas professor.

USA TODAY NETWORK

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is demanding Congress require a safety label on social media apps like cigarettes and alcohol, citing that teens who use them for three hours a day double their risk of depression.

Murthy has a history of advocating for mental health: He issued a similar advisory last year categorizing loneliness as a health crisis comparable to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.

So far, Congress hasn’t done much to curb children’s social media usage, apart from chastising a few tech CEOs and targeting TikTok as a national security threat. Murthy’s emergency declaration on Monday was a call for concrete action.

“A surgeon general’s warning label,” Murphy argued in a recent op-ed in the New York Times, “would regularly remind parents and adolescents that social media has not been proved safe.”

Would it work? Labels on tobacco did lead to a steady decline in adolescent cigarette smoking over the past several decades (that is, until vapes came along … but that’s another story). Murphy acknowledged, however, that a warning label alone wouldn’t fix that the average teen spends nearly five hours a day scrolling, and also suggested that schools, family dinners, and anyone in middle school or below, stay phone-free.

What do you think? Should social media apps be labeled as dangerous for children? Let us know here.
mental healthpublic healthsocial media

Today In 60 Seconds

Hunter Biden's convictions won't derail his father's re-election bid

Macron's call for a snap election in France is a huge gamble

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Will Biden's immigration order help border control...and his campaign?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest