Trump and Harris spread bread and butter economic messages
The focus of the US presidential race has recently shifted to the US economy, as both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump try to speak effectively to the pocketbook issues that affect Americans daily.
Polls now show Harris cutting into Trump’s polling lead on economic management – and in one case pulling ahead of him.
Trump recently pledged to scrap taxes on tips, a big issue for workers in the service industry. Me too, said Harris. JD Vance, Trump’s running-mate, wants to double the child tax credit for new parents in order to help boost birth rates. Harris, who had already floated a similar plan, wants to up the ante by adding paid leave from work.
On Friday in North Carolina, Harris will give her first major economic policy speech as a candidate. To address her vulnerability on Biden-era inflation, she will likely argue that Trump’s proposed mix of tax cuts and high tariffs would stoke prices again after months of easing. Harris has also signaled plans to help working families by cracking down corporate “price gouging.”
Many of the proposals from both candidates are low-detail crowd pleasers that could prove expensive for the federal budget, but campaigning is campaigning — and the economy remains the most pressing issue for voters.