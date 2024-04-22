Menu Icon
Trump complains he should be campaigning as ‘hush money’ trial begins

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media after the first day of opening statements in his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court for falsifying documents related to hush money payments, in New York, NY, on Monday, April 22, 2024.

On Monday, the opening statements were delivered in Donald Trump’s historic “hush money” criminal trial in New York City. Trump is accused of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to protect his 2016 presidential campaign.

What the prosecution said: Prosecutor Matthew Colangelosaid Trump “orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 presidential election” and covered it up by “lying in his New York business records” repeatedly.

What Trump’s side said: Trump's attorney Todd Blanchesaid the former president is “innocent.” He also attacked the character of Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, who is poised to be a key witness for the prosecution.

First witness takes the stand: David Pecker, the ex-publisher of the National Enquirer, testified briefly on Monday and spoke about using “checkbook journalism” to pay for stories. He’s accused of killing stories that would’ve been damaging to Trump’s 2016 campaign and allegedly helped broker a deal with Daniels. Pecker is set to testify again on Tuesday.

Big picture: Trump is the first former US president to face a criminal trial. Recent polling suggests that if Trump is convicted, it could cost him at the ballot box.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee complained outside the courtroom that he should be campaigning instead and called the proceedings “election interference.” Trump is expected to be in court for the whole trial, which will be held every weekday except Wednesdays and is expected to last from six to eight weeks. Trump in February said he would face trial during the day, and campaign at night.

