Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search

PUPPET REGIME

Newsletters

TV

Video

Podcasts

Global Stage

Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

What We’re Watching: Ad prompts Trump to call of US-Canada trade talks, Turkish court won’t bar opposition leader from ballot, Unrest in Cameroon as election results set to arrive

What We’re Watching: Ad prompts Trump to call of US-Canada trade talks, Turkish court won’t bar opposition leader from ballot, Unrest in Cameroon as election results set to arrive
Writer and Reporter
https://twitter.com/rileymcallanan
https://www.linkedin.com/in/riley-callanan-barnardcollege/
https://www.instagram.com/riley.callanan/

Trump calls off trade talks with Canada

Just as the Toronto Blue Jays face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series tonight, US President Donald Trump abruptly canceled trade talks with Canada on Thursday after an ad quoting Ronald Reagan’s warning that tariffs “hurt every American” was aired in Ontario. The move derails a brief thaw between the neighbors and major trading partners. Prime Minister Mark Carney has talked tough on US protectionism, but Canada’s reliance on its southern neighbor leaves him little room to maneuver — the last time Trump suspended talks, Ottawa quickly backed off a proposed digital tax. We’ll be watching to see how Carney tries to get Trump back to the negotiating table.

Court throws out case to oust Turkish opposition leader

A Turkish court has thrown out the case calling for the main opposition leader, Republican People’s Party chair Ozgur Ozel, to be ousted from power and for his party’s congress to be annulled. The court case involved supposed irregularities during the party’s internal elections in 2023, during which Ozel was elected and would later go on to energize the opposition and defeat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party in municipal elections. The decision is a boost for democracy in a country that is fighting against authoritarian pressures.

Cameroon on edge as election results set to finally arrive

It’s been nearly two weeks since Cameroon held its presidential election, yet the results are only set to arrive on Monday. The waiting has put some of the 30 million Cameroonians on edge, with protests sprouting across the West African country this week. Uprisings in the northern city of Garoua turned deadly as the authorities clamp down on dissent. The 92-year-old President Paul Biya is attempting to win an eighth term in office, but opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary has already declared himself the winner and said he won’t accept a stolen vote. Meanwhile, judges rejected several petitions to cancel the vote.