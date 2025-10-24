What We’re Watching: Ad prompts Trump to call of US-Canada trade talks, Turkish court won’t bar opposition leader from ballot, Unrest in Cameroon as election results set to arrive

Trump calls off trade talks with Canada

Just as the Toronto Blue Jays face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series tonight, US President Donald Trump abruptly canceled trade talks with Canada on Thursday after an ad quoting Ronald Reagan’s warning that tariffs “hurt every American” was aired in Ontario. The move derails a brief thaw between the neighbors and major trading partners. Prime Minister Mark Carney has talked tough on US protectionism, but Canada’s reliance on its southern neighbor leaves him little room to maneuver — the last time Trump suspended talks, Ottawa quickly backed off a proposed digital tax. We’ll be watching to see how Carney tries to get Trump back to the negotiating table.

Court throws out case to oust Turkish opposition leader

A Turkish court has thrown out the case calling for the main opposition leader, Republican People’s Party chair Ozgur Ozel, to be ousted from power and for his party’s congress to be annulled. The court case involved supposed irregularities during the party’s internal elections in 2023, during which Ozel was elected and would later go on to energize the opposition and defeat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party in municipal elections. The decision is a boost for democracy in a country that is fighting against authoritarian pressures.

Cameroon on edge as election results set to finally arrive