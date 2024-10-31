Menu Icon
Ian Bremmer: AI and clean energy are reshaping the US-China rivalry

Ian Bremmer: AI and clean energy are reshaping the US-China rivalry
What happens when the Chinese government decides that its own people can't be trusted with the state-of-the-art AI tools being developed by American companies? At the GZERO Summit in Japan, Ian Bremmer explored the tech-driven US-China rivalry. The US remains a key player in AI innovation, developing tools that are improving efficiency, health, and access to information on a global scale. Yet China’s rising dominance in clean energy, particularly in electric vehicles, solar, wind, and next-generation nuclear power, is compelling global alignment. "If we don't want to work with the Chinese, it won't stop them," Bremmer said, underscoring the inevitability of China's post-carbon influence.

As these technological races accelerate, it remains clear that the US and China will continue to shape the future in distinct and often opposing ways, leaving other nations to navigate the complex terrain between these global giants.

Click to watch Ian Bremmer’s analysis and his full 2024 "State of the World" speech.
