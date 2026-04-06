Latest Stories

Hungary is a country of 10 million people, but what happens there on April 12th could reverberate far beyond its borders. In this week's episode of GZERO World, Ian Bremmer sits down with political scientist and Centre for Liberal Strategies Chairman Ivan Krastev to break down the stakes of the upcoming Hungarian elections.



Viktor Orbán has ruled Hungary for sixteen years, building a political model rooted in EU skepticism, economic ties with China and Russia, and a close alliance with the MAGA movement. Now he faces his strongest challenger yet: Péter Magyar, a conservative former insider whose anti-corruption message has pulled him ahead in the polls.



Krastev traces Orbán's political arc from pro-democratic dissident to nationalist strongman, and explains why his real economic patron is Beijing rather than Washington. He also breaks down what an Orbán loss would mean for EU policy on Ukraine, for Europe's far-right parties, and for Trump's political brand abroad. "For President Trump and for President Putin," Krastev says, "Orbán losing is going to be their personal loss."