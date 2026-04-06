Latest Stories

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GZERO World with ian bremmer

Hosted by Ian Bremmer, GZERO World is an award-winning, nationally syndicated PBS television program featuring the most influential leaders and thinkers in the world.

What a Viktor Orbán loss would mean for Trumpplay icon

What a Viktor Orbán loss would mean for Trump

Hungary is a country of 10 million people, but what happens there on April 12th could reverberate far beyond its borders. In this week's episode of GZERO World, Ian Bremmer sits down with political scientist and Centre for Liberal Strategies Chairman Ivan Krastev to break down the stakes of the upcoming Hungarian elections.
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Endgame in Iran?

Endgame in Iran?

Trump's tariff pivot after SCOTUS ruling

Trump's tariff pivot after SCOTUS ruling

Is the US on the brink of war with Iran?

Is the US on the brink of war with Iran?

How Europe is moving on from Trump's America

How Europe is moving on from Trump's America

President Trump against the world

President Trump against the world

How Singapore navigates a fragmented world

How Singapore navigates a fragmented world

Can Europe stay united?

Can Europe stay united?

One year into Trump 2.0: How the world has changed

One year into Trump 2.0: How the world has changed

Maduro is gone. What happens now?

Maduro is gone. What happens now?

About the Show

about_gzero_world

Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia YuenSusan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

GZERO Series

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Quick Take

Quick Take

Quick Take
ask ian

ask ian

ask ian
Ian Explains

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
The Debrief

The Debrief

The Debrief
Global Stage

Global Stage

Global Stage