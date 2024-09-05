Menu Icon
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Daniel Yergin on energy security in a changing world

Energized: The Future of Energy Episode 1 podcast


Listen: Whoever controls the energy controls the power. But what happens when the resources needed to create that energy change?

In this episode of "Energized: The Future of Energy”, host JJ Ramberg and Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel talk to Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global and author of The New Map: Energy, Climate & the Clash of Nations. They discuss the relationship between energy and geopolitics, how changes in energy resources impact the relationships between global superpowers, and the most effective ways to bring along developing nations as we move further down the path to energy transition.

“Energized: The Future of Energy” is a new five-part podcast series from GZERO Media's Blue Circle Studios and Enbridge, exploring the biggest ideas about the current energy transition and how it will impact geopolitics, the economy, and your bottom line.

Listen on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes will be published every other Thursday.

geopolitics, enbridge, jj ramberg, greg ebel, renewable energy, energy diplomacy, energized podcast, energy transition, daniel yergin, energy security

