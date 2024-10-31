Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

What role does natural gas play in a clean energy transition?

Energized: What role does natural gas play in a clean energy transition? | GZERO Blue Circle in partnership with Enbridge


Listen: How does natural gas fit into the shift toward a cleaner energy future? In this episode of Energized: The Future of Energy, host JJ Ramberg and Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel sit down with former CongressmanTim Ryan of Ohio. They discuss how energy jobs have revitalized Ohio’s economy, the role workers from the energy industry could play in the upcoming US election, and how natural gas can be combined with renewables to create a cleaner, more efficient energy transition.

Listen on Apple, Spotify, Goodpods, or wherever you get your podcasts.

From Your Site Articles
energyjj ramberggreg ebelaiinnovationfoodenergy transitiontim ryannatural gasclean energy

Latest Videos

State of the World

Rahm Emanuel & Ian Bremmer discuss the challenges facing US democracy

Putin pulls up to Trump's Madison Square Garden rally
Puppet Regime

Putin pulls up to Trump's Madison Square Garden rally

How can we produce more food for the world, sustainably?
Global Stage Interviews

How can we produce more food for the world, sustainably?

Will offensive Puerto Rico remarks hurt Trump's chances?
World

Will offensive Puerto Rico remarks hurt Trump's chances?

After Israel's response to Iran, what's next?
Quick Take

After Israel's response to Iran, what's next?

What does Russia give in exchange for North Korean troops?
Europe

What does Russia give in exchange for North Korean troops?