You vs. the News: GZERO’s Weekly News Quiz

<section><h2>GZERO's Weekly News Quiz, Jan. 3, 2025</h2><p><p dir="ltr">Have you stayed atop GZERO's news coverage this week? Here's your chance to prove it. <br/></p></p></section><section><h2><p dir="ltr">On Wednesday, Russia halted the shipment of natural gas through Ukraine to Europe as the most recent service contract expired. In response to the war in Ukraine, EU members had already cut their dependence on Russian natural gas to …<br/></p></h2></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">Things in South Korea have been topsy-turvy since impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attempted to impose martial law in early December. How many people have served as president or acting president of South Korea in the last month?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">The FBI is investigating whether there is a connection between the attacks in which of the following US cities on New Year's Day? </p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">The Ivory Coast asked France on New Year's Eve to remove its military presence from the country, a holdover from its days as a French colony. After they leave, what will be the only two remaining colonies which continue to host French troops?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">Following last month's stunning overthrow of Bashar Assad, a Syrian delegation this week arrived in another capital for the new Syrian government's first diplomatic trip. Where did they go?<br/></p></h3></section>