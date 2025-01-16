You vs. the News: GZERO's Weekly News Quiz, Jan. 17, 2025

<section><h2>GZERO's Weekly News Quiz, Jan. 17, 2025</h2><p><p dir="ltr">Have you stayed atop GZERO’s news coverage this week? Here's your chance to prove it. <br/></p></p></section><section><h2><p dir="ltr">What is Xiaohongshu?</p></h2></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">President Joe Biden has announced that he’s removing Cuba from the list of US State Sponsors of Terrorism in a deal between Washington and Havana that will see the gradual release of political prisoners in Cuba. Who helped broker the deal?<br/><br/></p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">Lebanon this week picked a new what?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">What process is the US Senate partaking in this week ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration? </p></h3></section><section><h3><p dir="ltr">How many people has South Africa arrested after they emerged from a mine where they had been hemmed in by police since August?<br/></p></h3></section><section><h2></h2><p>Thanks for playing. Better luck next time.</p></section><section><h3></h3><p>Score! Well done!</p></section>