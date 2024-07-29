AI & election security
With an estimated 4 billion people—almost half the world’s population—set to vote or have already voted in the 2024 elections, AI's influence has been minimal so far, but its potential impact looms large. Ginny Badanes, general manager of Democracy Forward at Microsoft, explained that while AI-driven disruptions like deep fake videos and robocalls haven't altered results yet, they have undermined public trust.
“I think people are becoming more and more aware of the fact that AI could be a disruptor in the elections, which I actually think is a positive thing. However, it does have the downside effect of people are starting to question what they're looking at and wondering if they can trust what they see.”
Badanes sat with GZERO’s Tony Maciulis to discuss how AI has yet to change election outcomes. Continuous efforts from both the tech industry and governments are crucial to safeguarding future elections.