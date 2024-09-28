September 28, 2024
The future women want
What issues matter most to women and girls around the world? After years of crises that have exacerbated poverty and disrupted education, the United Nations wanted to understand exactly how women all over the globe feel about the future and what they’d like to see for the next generation. So, in 2024, the UN launched the We the Women campaign, which includes an ambitious survey of 25,000 women in 185 countries and a report on women's priorities worldwide.
GZERO’s Tony Maciulis spoke with Annemarie Hou, Executive Director of the UN Office for Partnerships, which conducted the campaign, to learn more about the survey, and why there are reasons for hope in the face of so many challenges. An overwhelming 85% of women identify themselves as advocates for women’s rights and believe women’s representation will improve in the next decade. Despite issues like climate, conflict, peace and justice still being top concerns, women are still optimistic.