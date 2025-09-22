The UN at 80: Reform, cuts & the future of multilateralism
The United Nations is marking its 80th anniversary under intense pressure: shrinking resources, deep geopolitical divisions, and global challenges left unresolved.
“The question is not whether the UN’s mandate is good ... it’s whether we are equipped, and whether the world is ready, to pursue it.”
UN Under-Secretary-General Guy Ryder joins GZERO Media’s Tony Maciulis from the sidelines of the 2025 UN General Assembly to discuss the UN80 initiative, which aims to streamline mandates, cut costs, and restore public trust.
This conversation is presented by GZERO in partnership with Microsoft, from the 2025 UN General Assembly. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical and technological trends shaping our world.