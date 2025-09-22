Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.

Trending Now

scroll to top arrow or icon
UN General AssemblyAI For Good SummitUN STI ForumEventsInterviewsPodcastsAbout

The UN at 80: Reform, cuts & the future of multilateralism

September 22, 2025
GZERO Staff
The UN at 80: Reform, cuts & the future of multilateralismplay icon

The United Nations is marking its 80th anniversary under intense pressure: shrinking resources, deep geopolitical divisions, and global challenges left unresolved.

“The question is not whether the UN’s mandate is good ... it’s whether we are equipped, and whether the world is ready, to pursue it.”

UN Under-Secretary-General Guy Ryder joins GZERO Media’s Tony Maciulis from the sidelines of the 2025 UN General Assembly to discuss the UN80 initiative, which aims to streamline mandates, cut costs, and restore public trust.

This conversation is presented by GZERO in partnership with Microsoft, from the 2025 UN General Assembly. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical and technological trends shaping our world.

Watch more from Global Stage.

un general assemblyungaung 80united nationsgeopoliticsglobal challengesguy ryderpublic trusttony maciulisreformsmandateglobal stage

More from Global Stage

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?play icon

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

How do we ensure AI is safe, available to everyone, and enhancing productivity? It’s a big topic at this year’s UN General Assembly. That’s why GZERO’s Global Stage livestream brought together leading experts at the heart of the action for “Live from the United Nations: Securing our Digital Future,” an event produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF’d, and GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft.

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?play icon

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?

As the tense and politically charged 2025 Munich Security Conference draws to a close, GZERO’s Global Stage series presents a conversation about strained relationships between the US and Europe, Ukraine's path ahead, and rising threats in cyberspace.

Global Stage live from the 80th UN General Assembly | Tuesday, September 23 11:30 AM ET | gzeromedia.com/globalstage

Join Global Stage live from the 80th UN General Assembly

On the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, our panel of global experts will discuss the future of global cooperation and governance in the age of AI. Our livestream panel discussion, "Global Stage: Live from the 80th UN General Assembly" will examine these key issues on Tuesday, September 23 at 11:30 AM ET, live from the sidelines of UN headquarters on the first day of high-level General Debate. Watch live at gzeromedia.com/globalstage

AI for the entrepreneurplay icon

AI for the entrepreneur

At the 2025 AI for Good Summit in Geneva, GZERO’s Tony Maciulis sat down with AI educator and content creator Natalie Choprasert, whose mission is to make artificial intelligence more accessible to everyday business owners.

Skilling for the AI era: What do you need to succeed?play icon

Skilling for the AI era: What do you need to succeed?

"AI isn’t one thing, it’s everything, everywhere, all at once,” says Naria Santa Lucia, General Manager of Microsoft Elevate. In this Global Stage conversation with GZERO’s Tony Maciulis at the 2025 AI for Good Summit in Geneva, Santa Lucia explores how generative AI is transforming not just the way we work—but how we prepare to work at all.

AI for Good depends on global cooperation, says ITU's Doreen Bogdan-Martinplay icon

AI for Good depends on global cooperation, says ITU's Doreen Bogdan-Martin

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the ITU, discusses the urgent global challenge of the widening digital divide in AI access and policy at the 2025 AI for Good Summit, in an exclusive Global Stage interview with GZERO's Tony Maciulis.

AI & Society

How AI for Good is tackling the digital divide

How AI for Good is tackling the digital divide

Using AI to diagnose patients with a smartphone but no healthcare access

Using AI to diagnose patients with a smartphone but no healthcare access

AI can only help people who can access electricity and internet

AI can only help people who can access electricity and internet

AI trends in 2025 that drive progress on global goals

AI trends in 2025 that drive progress on global goals

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

About UsCareers PressContact Us Privacy PolicyTerms of Use
© 2025 GZERO Media. All Rights Reserved | A Eurasia Group company.
gzeromedia.com
GZERO Media logoMicrosoft logo