September 26, 2025
The UN at 80: Reform, multilateralism & the Global South’s voice
"It’s the only space right now that the Global South has for multilateralism," says Ambassador Philip Thigo, special envoy on technology for the Republic of Kenya.
At 80 years, the UN faces calls for reform. Leaders argue that the Global South is driving consensus on key resolutions and that future multilateralism must also include private sector, civil society, and academia.
