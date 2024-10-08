Trending Now
Google’s control over search isn’t what it used to be
TikTok recently allowed advertising on its search results. And Perplexity, the AI search engine, plans to introduce ads on its search results later this month. Google, which had a 60% market share in US search advertising in 2018, is projected to have a 48.3% market share in 2025, according to the market research firm eMarketer.