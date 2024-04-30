Menu Icon
Newspapers fight back, file suit against OpenAI

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 8, 2024.

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Eight major newspapers, all owned by the hedge fund Alden Global Capital, are suing ChatGPT maker OpenAI in federal court in Manhattan, alleging copyright infringement. The group includes major regional newspapers, including the New York Daily News, the Chicago Tribune, and the Orlando Sentinel.

While many publishers have struck lucrative licensing deals with AI companies, allowing them to train their large language models by scraping their websites, others have opted for litigation, most notably the New York Times. The Grey Lady sued OpenAI in December, alleging the Sam Altman-led startup violated federal copyright law by illegally training its model on Times journalism and spitting out responses indistinguishable from what people can find on their website or in their print newspaper. OpenAI has said the suit is “without merit.

The Alden group also followed the Times' lead in suing Microsoft, too. Microsoft is OpenAI's biggest investor, having poured $13 billion into the startup, and uses the GPT suite of language models in its Copilot assistant and Bing search products. If a large language model proprietor is found to have violated copyright statutes, it could pose an existential threat to that model — meaning the proprietors may have to shut it down and start training a new one from scratch.
