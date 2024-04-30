We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Newspapers fight back, file suit against OpenAI
Eight major newspapers, all owned by the hedge fund Alden Global Capital, are suing ChatGPT maker OpenAI in federal court in Manhattan, alleging copyright infringement. The group includes major regional newspapers, including the New York Daily News, the Chicago Tribune, and the Orlando Sentinel.
While many publishers have struck lucrative licensing deals with AI companies, allowing them to train their large language models by scraping their websites, others have opted for litigation, most notably the New York Times. The Grey Lady sued OpenAI in December, alleging the Sam Altman-led startup violated federal copyright law by illegally training its model on Times journalism and spitting out responses indistinguishable from what people can find on their website or in their print newspaper. OpenAI has said the suit is “without merit.”The Alden group also followed the Times' lead in suing Microsoft, too. Microsoft is OpenAI's biggest investor, having poured $13 billion into the startup, and uses the GPT suite of language models in its Copilot assistant and Bing search products. If a large language model proprietor is found to have violated copyright statutes, it could pose an existential threat to that model — meaning the proprietors may have to shut it down and start training a new one from scratch.