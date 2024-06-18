Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

The US-China chip stranglehold

​FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023.

REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration//File Photo

The Biden administration has already imposed severe restrictions on semiconductor companies selling to China through export controls. But now it’s considering additional steps to maintain an edge over its rival in the East. The new measures would reportedly restrict China’s ability to access a specific chip architecture known as gate all around, or GAA. GAA is a powerful type of transistor that large chipmakers — including AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Samsung — are planning to mass produce in the next year.

The US Commerce Department, which oversees export controls, hasn’t confirmed whether or when the rules will be finalized. But the administration has been dead set on limiting China’s access to chips they can use to train and run AI applications — an attitude that’ll only intensify as AI technology becomes more mature and more useful.

With a weak economy making retaliatory tariffs unlikely, Beijing is left with few responses other than subsidizing its domestic industry, which still lags behind the US.

chinausaus china relationstradetechnology controlsexport controlsaiartificial intelligencesemiconductors

Today In 60 Seconds

Hunter Biden's convictions won't derail his father's re-election bid

Macron's call for a snap election in France is a huge gamble

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Will Biden's immigration order help border control...and his campaign?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest