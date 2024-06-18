We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
The US-China chip stranglehold
The Biden administration has already imposed severe restrictions on semiconductor companies selling to China through export controls. But now it’s considering additional steps to maintain an edge over its rival in the East. The new measures would reportedly restrict China’s ability to access a specific chip architecture known as gate all around, or GAA. GAA is a powerful type of transistor that large chipmakers — including AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Samsung — are planning to mass produce in the next year.
The US Commerce Department, which oversees export controls, hasn’t confirmed whether or when the rules will be finalized. But the administration has been dead set on limiting China’s access to chips they can use to train and run AI applications — an attitude that’ll only intensify as AI technology becomes more mature and more useful.
With a weak economy making retaliatory tariffs unlikely, Beijing is left with few responses other than subsidizing its domestic industry, which still lags behind the US.