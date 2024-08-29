We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
A fall election in Canada?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievrechallenged NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Thursday to withdraw his party’s support for the government of Justin Trudeau to allow for an election in October.
Singh’s left-leaning New Democrats have propped up Trudeau’s government in Parliament since 2022, when they reached a “supply and confidence agreement,” exchanging NDP votes in the House for Liberal action on NDP priorities.
Poilievre has been leading Trudeau in the polls by double digits for almost two years and is expected to beat him in an election tentatively scheduled for 13 months from now.
In a letter to Singh, Poilievre sought to blame him for the rising cost of living: “Canadians can’t afford or even endure another year of this costly coalition. No one voted for you to keep Trudeau in power.”
Singh seems unlikely to take Poilievre up on the offer, which seems calculated to further link Singh and Trudeau in the minds of voters struggling to make ends meet.