everything is political

A fall election in Canada?

Canada's New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to journalists before Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada February 26, 2024.

REUTERS/Blair Gable

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievrechallenged NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Thursday to withdraw his party’s support for the government of Justin Trudeau to allow for an election in October.

Singh’s left-leaning New Democrats have propped up Trudeau’s government in Parliament since 2022, when they reached a “supply and confidence agreement,” exchanging NDP votes in the House for Liberal action on NDP priorities.

Poilievre has been leading Trudeau in the polls by double digits for almost two years and is expected to beat him in an election tentatively scheduled for 13 months from now.

In a letter to Singh, Poilievre sought to blame him for the rising cost of living: “Canadians can’t afford or even endure another year of this costly coalition. No one voted for you to keep Trudeau in power.”

Singh seems unlikely to take Poilievre up on the offer, which seems calculated to further link Singh and Trudeau in the minds of voters struggling to make ends meet.

