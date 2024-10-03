Trending Now
The Graphic Truth: Race, ethnicity, and party in the USA
The two main political parties have also gotten more diverse, but one has done so much faster than the other. In 1996, 77% of Democrats and 93% of Republicans were white. Since then, white representation in the Democratic party has fallen more than 20 points. In the GOP, it fell 14 points.
Here’s a look at how the racial and ethnic composition of the US population and parties have changed over the past three decades.Want more? There’s only one demographic subgroup in America in which a majority considers diversity to be a “threat.” Can you guess which it is? See Alex Kliment’s recent column on that here.