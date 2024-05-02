Menu Icon
Could Trump campaign from jail?

Former U.S. President Donald Trump walks at New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, U.S., 30 April 2024.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump walks at New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, U.S., 30 April 2024.

Curtis Means/Reuters

Gaza is politically jamming Joe Biden while his opponent deals with personal business in a New York courtroom. This week, it looked like former President Donald Trump might even end up in jail.

On Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchanruled Trump in contempt of court for nine gag order violations, fining him $9,000 and warning that he could be jailed “if necessary and appropriate under the circumstances.” Trump violated the gag order with social media posts about witnesses and comments about jurors in his ongoing trial on charges of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump, who has been regularly falling asleep in the courtroom, is said to be furious with the situation when he is awake, sharing his anger on social media, and with his lawyers. Can he control himself and stop posting furious diatribes on social, or is he headed for the clink?

Trump is using the spectacle of the trial to argue that he is the victim of a political witch hunt, and so far his supporters seem to be on board. His polling numbers have not moved despite the trial dominating the headlines, and polling is unclear about how his supporters would react if he is convicted, although Democrats can take heart from polling that shows independents would be less likely to support him if he is convicted.

