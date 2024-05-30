We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Trump anxiety again builds north of the border
The prospect of a second Trump administration is worrying millions of Americans, but plenty of Canadians are feeling a similar anxiety — including those in Justin Trudeau’s government. Last week, Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the US, played it cool, saying the country is “ready and prepared and able” to work with either Joe Biden or Donald Trump, noting the presumptive Republican presidential nominee “doesn’t worry us.”
But Hillman’s words obscure the frantic preparations in Ottawa for a potential Republican White House. Just four months ago, Trudeau said of a potential Trump win: “It wasn't easy the first time and if there's a second time, it won't be easy either.”
The Trudeau government is all-in on a “Team Canada” approach that emphasizes the close relationship between the two countries nationally and subnationally. That means working political and industry contacts in Washington and pivotal states, both by the federal Liberals and provincial allies.
The Trump administration brought troubles for Canada – including a rocky renegotiation of the free trade deal between the two countries. Should Trump win again and make good on his promise of a protectionist agenda, Canada could find itself at the bargaining table once again.
Trump is also a severe critic of Canada’s defense spending, which he thinks is far too low. Last month, he threatened to leave NATO allies who fail to spend 2% of GDP on defense — this includes Canada — to fend for themselves. So, Canada is preparing for an anxious few months up north, and possibly, several years to follow.