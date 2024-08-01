We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Argentina's President Javier Milei wants his nation "on the side of liberal democracies"
In the latest episode of GZERO World, Ian Bremmer sits down with the new firebrand president of Argentina, Javier Milei. Milei may be best known outside of Argentina for his flare for the dramatic, whether it be cloning his dogs, calling the Pope an S.O.B. or dressing up as a superhero to sing about fiscal policy. But when it comes to trade and geopolitics, don’t let the fanfare fool you. Milei is clear-eyed. His mission to reverse “100 years of decadence” that he says occurred under Argentina’s various leftist governments requires an open and free trade policy. "Trade is a prosperity machine, and we should seek every possible way to open up more markets and to open up more vis-a-vis the rest of the world." He reflects on Argentina's historical economic decline, attributing it to socialism and emphasizing the moral and geopolitical dimensions of freedom.
But what might be even more striking for the flamboyant leader is his sober geopolitical outlook, and his determination to keep Argentina on the side of Western democracies. “The key point here is not just about the benefits to be gained from free trade,” Milei tells Bremmer, “but it's also a significant geopolitical matter about making sure we are on the right side of history, which is the side of liberal democracies, and not on the side of autocrats."
Milei also cautions other nations to learn from Argentina's missteps. "I recommend to everyone NOT to follow in Argentina's footsteps," Milei asserts, highlighting Argentina's drastic fall from wealth due to socialist policies. His message is clear: Argentina's experience serves as a cautionary tale, underscoring the perils of forsaking economic freedom and democratic principles.
