Can the UN get the world to agree on AI safety?
Artificial intelligence has the power to transform our world, but it’s also an existential threat. There's been a patchwork of efforts to regulate AI, but they’ve been concentrated in wealthy countries, while those in the Global South, who stand to benefit most from AI’s potential, have been left out. Can the United Nations come together at this year’s General Assembly to agree on standards for a safe, equitable, and inclusive AI future?
Tomorrow, the UN’s High Level Advisory Body on AI will release a report called “Governing AI for Humanity,” with recommendations for global AI governance that will be a roadmap for safeguarding our digital future and making sure AI will truly benefit everyone in the world. Ian Bremmer is one of the 39 experts on the AI Advisory Body, and he sat down with UN Secretary-General António Guterres for an exclusive GZERO World interview on the sidelines of the General Assembly to discuss the report and why Guterres believes the UN is the only organization capable of creating a truly global, inclusive framework for AI.
“The United Nations has one important characteristic: its legitimacy. It's a platform where everybody can be together,” Guterres says, “Others have the power, others have the money, but not the legitimacy or the convening power the UN has.”
The exclusive conversation begins airing nationally on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer on public television this Friday, Sept. 20. Everything you need to know about Advisory Body's final report will be dissected and analyzed in the GZERO Daily, landing in inboxes tomorrow (Sept. 19) at 7 am.
