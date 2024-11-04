CISA chief warns of rise of disinformation, election meddling after Nov 5

After January 6, 2021, what once was just a formality became a high-stakes period. Jen Easterly, the nation's top election security official, fears that the real threat to American democracy and stability may come during that crucial period between when votes are cast on Nov 5 and when they're certified, on January 6. "My concern, Ian, is that between November 5th and January 6th—when the Congress is going to certify the vote—our foreign adversaries are going to go hog wild." Easterly, the Director of the Center for Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, spoke with Ian Bremmer on GZERO World.



Watch full episode: Top threats to US election security





GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the award-winning weekly global affairs series, airs nationwide on US public television stations (check local listings).

New digital episodes of GZERO World are released every Monday on YouTube. Don't miss an episode: subscribe to GZERO's YouTube channel and turn on notifications (🔔).