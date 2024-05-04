Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

The US Supreme Court, less trusted than ever, votes on major cases in June: Emily Bazelon on what to expect

an image of the hands of protesters demonstrating in front of the Supreme Court and GZERO World with ian bremmer - the podcast
GZERO


Listen: It’s a big year for the US Supreme Court. In June, SCOTUS will begin issuing decisions on a number of politically charged cases, including abortion rights, gun control, and whether former president Donald Trump will stand trial for criminal cases, just as the 2024 election season shifts into high gear. Yale Law School lecturer and staff writer at The New York Times Magazine Emily Bazelon joins Ian Bremmer on the GZERO World Podcast to unpack some of the biggest cases on the docket this year, what's at stake, and what expected rulings will mean for the future of our democracy. This year’s term comes as public approval for SCOTUS hit a record low. The Court is facing accusations of politicization following ethics scandals involving Justice Clarence Thomas and a string of decisions from the conservative majority that advanced Republican policy goals, such as striking down the federal right to abortion. The Court was designed to remain above the political fray, but with the stakes so high in a presidential election year, does it risk being seen as just another partisan institution?


Subscribe to the GZERO World Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred podcast platform, to receive new episodes as soon as they're published.

From Your Site Articles
ian bremmerpodcastpodcastsgzero worldemily bazelonscotusabortion rightsgun rightshomelessnesssupreme courtus supreme court

Today In 60 Seconds

Campus protests spill over into US political sphere

Who cares if the Supreme Court justices like each other?

Israel intent on Rafah invasion despite global backlash

Europe needs to strengthen its defenses, says President Macron

How campus protests could influence the US presidential election

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest