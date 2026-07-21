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Hard number: Clemency denied

Hard number: Clemency denied
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonJuly 21, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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Earlier this month, the Trump administration had suggested it might mark America’s 250th birthday by granting clemency to hundreds of people. Instead, it issued 11 pardons in early July, including to people convicted of environmental crimes and a political donor, while denying clemency to thousands of other applicants. Reports suggest most of the applicants who were turned away lacked political connections. Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has given clemency to roughly 1,600 people charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 attacks on the Capitol, as well as to dozens of allies and donors.

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