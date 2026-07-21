Hard number: Clemency denied

In this episode of GZERO Europe, Carl Bildt examines the United Kingdom’s political shake-up following the appointment of Andy Burnham as the country’s seventh prime minister in a decade.

Bildt says Burnham inherits a Labour government that went from a historic election victory to a sharp decline in public confidence in just two years. “It was an implosion due to the lack of credibility and the lack of handling and the lack of everything in terms of primarily domestic affairs,” Bildt says.

