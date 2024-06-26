How Ukraine's EU membership would change Europe

Menu Icon
EU accession talks with Ukraine will have a long-term impact on war | Europe In :60
Carl Bildt, former prime minister of Sweden and co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations, shares his perspective on European politics from Stockholm.

To which extent is the betting scandal overshadowing everything else in the last week of the UK election campaign?

Well, I mean, the Conservative Party has been the one thing after the others. They never really got traction for any of their attempts to have a, from them, positive message in this particular campaign. So it's downhill. I think to be quite honest, the election campaign is now only about the size of the catastrophic defeat for the Conservative Party. And then, of course, the Labor Party is surviving with very high figures without much clarity on exactly what the policies are going to be for the incoming Labor government.

Will the start of the talks about the accession of Ukraine to the European Union impact upon the conduct of the war?

I don't think it will immediately, but we should not underestimate the historic nature of this particular decision. A couple of years ago, the entire thought about Ukraine ever being a member of the European Union was absolutely unthinkable in Brussels among the member states. Now it's become a strategically imperative. And negotiations started this Tuesday with Moldova as well. They will take their time, but it's a sign that the 27 member states of the European Union see the future of Ukraine as an essential part of the future of a democratic Europe. And that is going to have its long term impact.

russia ukrainerussia ukraine warzelenskyrussia euputinuk electionsrishi sunakukraine eu membership

