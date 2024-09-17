Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Why Canadians are tired of Justin Trudeau

Why Canadians are tired of Justin Trudeau
- YouTube
youtu.be

Ian Bremmer shares his insights on global politics this week on World In :60.

Why is Mexico's judiciary overhaul controversial?

Main reason is it means the judiciary is going to be less independent and much more politicized. They're going to be elected, these judges. They're going to have shorter terms. They're going to be aligned with whoever happens to be in political power. That is the intention. That's why AMLO, outgoing president, wanted this judiciary reform to get done and not be changed. But not only does that undermine rule of law and means that his preferences, his party's preferences will likely also be that of the judiciary. But also, especially in a country where there are very, very strong gangs associated with drugs, any place where they have strong governance, they'll be able to also ensure that the judges are the ones that they want, and that is a horrible development for rule of law in a country whose democratic institutions frankly aren't very consolidated. So, it's a problem and it's going to hurt the Mexican economy, hurt the investment climate.

After losing another parliamentary seat, is Justin Trudeau's time as Canada's leader coming to an end?

Certainly. Sometimes you stay a little longer than your performance merits. This is certainly the case for Trudeau. The people are tired of him. They don't feel the country's heading in the right direction. Major problems in terms of inflation, especially real estate, housing costs, lack of availability of housing, and just people wanting something different. We've seen that all over the world with elections over the last year. We're going to see it in Canada in the coming months.

2.5 years in, and 1 million now dead or injured. Is Russia's invasion of Ukraine any closer to resolution?

I'd say it's closer to resolution insofar as the Ukrainians increasingly know that it's getting harder for them to field troops, to fight, to defend their territory. That's why the risk, the risky attack inside Russian territory, which they probably can't hold, but certainly has meant that they're going to lose more territory in Ukraine. Also, certainly you talk to NATO leaders, they understand that the time for negotiations, the time for trying to wrap up the war and freeze the conflict, a ceasefire, at least, if not a negotiated settlement is soon. So, I'd be surprised if the war is still going with the level of intensity in a year as it is right now, but the Ukrainians are not going to get their land back. And what that means and what kind of guarantees they get from the West, including security guarantees potentially, certainly Ukraine very hopeful for an actual formal NATO invitation, which they don't have at this point. That is the state of negotiations happening between the Ukrainians and others.

From Your Site Articles
canada politicsin60secondsian bremmerworld in 60 secondsmexico politicsmexicocanadarussia ukraine warputintrudeau

Today In 60 Seconds

Why Canadians are tired of Justin Trudeau

Ukraine frustrated by delay on long-range weapons

Trump-Harris debate: What to expect

Why Egypt and Turkey finally resumed relations

Starmer pursues EU alliances to soften Brexit blow

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest