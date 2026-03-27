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Zimbabwe says over a dozen citizens killed fighting for Russia

Zimbabwe’s information minister said dozens of citizens were lured via social media by shadowy agencies promising lucrative jobs abroad, but ended up on the front lines.

Zimbabwe’s information minister said dozens of citizens were lured via social media by shadowy agencies promising lucrative jobs abroad, but ended up on the front lines.

Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonMarch 27, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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Zimbabwe’s information minister said dozens of citizens were lured via social media by shadowy agencies promising lucrative jobs abroad, but ended up on the front lines. The country is ramping up diplomatic efforts to bring home more than 60 people they believe are still fighting for Russia. Zimbabwe isn’t alone; Other African countries, like South Africa, have said their citizens were recruited to Russia under the pretense of security training.


diplomatic effortsfront linessocial mediasouth africazimbabwe

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