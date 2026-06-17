Is it coming home?

England's national team kicks off its World Cup campaign today against Croatia in Dallas. The Three Lions look to avenge their agonizing 2-1 quarter final defeat in the 2022 World Cup against France. They’ve been given a bit of extra motivation by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has hinted at a potential extra bank holiday if they were to win it all.

Even if they do come out on top, they may not look as cool as players from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who are sporting leopard-skin-embellished suits ahead of their first World Cup game in 52 years against Portugal today.