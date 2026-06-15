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UK set to ban under-16s from social media

UK set to ban under-16s from social media
Farida Dowidar
Farida Dowidar
By Farida DowidarJune 15, 2026
Farida Dowidar
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The UK government announced a ban on young people’s access to most social media platforms, along with livestreaming and chat features on certain gaming platforms. The ban is expected to begin early 2027, joining similar efforts by other countries like Australia, Canada, Greece, and Indonesia. But will the plan work? Last week, it emerged that Australian children are easily circumventing Canberra’s social media ban.

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