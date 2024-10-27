Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Calculated hit: Israel strikes Iranian military sites, avoids energy infrastructure

​Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a memorial ceremony of the Hamas Oct. 7 attack at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on Oct. 27, 2024, where he was heckled by family members victims.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a memorial ceremony of the Hamas Oct. 7 attack at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on Oct. 27, 2024, where he was heckled by family members victims.

Gil Cohen-Magen/Reuters
Freelance Columnist
https://twitter.com/TashaKheiriddin
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tashakheiriddin/
https://www.instagram.com/tashakheiriddin/?hl=en

Iran and Israel appear to be standing down from further conflict after Israel struck military targets near Tehran but did not inflict damage on the country’s energy infrastructure. The Saturday morning attacks killed four soldiers and came in retaliation for Iran’s Oct. 1 ballistic missile assault on Israel, which was a response toIsrael taking out top Hezbollah leaders in Lebanon in September.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khameneisaid the Israeli strikes must “neither be downplayed nor exaggerated.” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkiansaid on Sunday that Tehran was not looking for war with Israel but would respond “appropriately” and “defend the rights of our nation and country.”

Weekend at Bibi’s. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had both a good and bad weekend. The presiding judge of an International Criminal Court panel reviewing arrest warrant requests for Netanyahu, his defense minister, and senior Hamas leaders has been replaced due to medical reasons, which coulddelay proceedings. But Netanyahu was also heckled on Sunday by families of the victims of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks during a speech marking the tragedy in Jerusalem.

Earlier in the day, a truck rammed into a group of retirees at a bus stop near an Israeli military base north of the capital, killing one and injuring over 30 in a suspected terror attack. The incident follows another attack three weeks ago in which six people were stabbed – two fatally – in the town of Hadera, increasing pressure on the government to ensure internal security as the war with Hamas drags on.

iranmiddle easthamasisraelinetanyahuisrael

Latest Videos

Global Stage Interviews

Hot topics at the IMF-World Bank meetings

Can we achieve gender equality by 2030?
Global Stage Interviews

Can we achieve gender equality by 2030?

Global economy at risk if Middle East conflict expands, says World Bank's Ayhan Kose
Global Stage Interviews

Global economy at risk if Middle East conflict expands, says World Bank's Ayhan Kose

Ian Bremmer on the US election & crisis of democracy
State of the World

Ian Bremmer on the US election & crisis of democracy

Ian Bremmer's State of the World 2024
State of the World

Ian Bremmer's State of the World 2024

What Sinwar's death means for the war in Gaza
World

What Sinwar's death means for the war in Gaza