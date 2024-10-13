Menu Icon
Harris challenges Trump on his health: “Your turn”

Vice President Kamala Harris waves to members of the media as she boards Air Force Two at Sky Harbor in Phoenix on Oct. 11, 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harrisreleased her medical records this weekend, confirming she is in “excellent health” and “possesses the physical and mental resiliency” necessary for the presidency. Harris then accused Republican rival Donald Trump of withholding his records, claiming he “doesn’t want the American people to see whether or not he’s fit” for office.

Critics have raised concerns over Trump’s mental health – citing erratic statements at campaign rallies – and ability to serve a full term, but his campaign quickly pushed back on Harris’ challenge,quoting Trump’s doctor as saying he’s in “perfect and excellent health.” They also took aim at Harris, claiming she “does not have the stamina” to match Trump’s “busy and active campaign schedule.” Still, Trump has not released his full medical record.

Harris’ campaign reportedly hopes the release of her health information will also contrast with Trump’s comparative lack of transparency. While the vice president is ahead in national polls, battleground states are still too close to call, and her campaign is looking for any edge it can find – including a doctor’s note.
