Israel hits Iran directly – what next?
Well, now we know the answer to the question of how Israel planned to respond to Iran’s airstrikes from last weekend. Explosions were reported near the northwestern Iranian city of Isfahan late Thursday, in what several major outlets reported, citing US officials and local sources, as an apparent Israeli airstrike.
The blasts come just days after Iran launched its first-ever direct attacks on Israel, launching hundreds of missiles and drones, almost all of which were shot down by Israeli and US missile defenses. That salvo was itself seen as a response to Israel’s strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Damascus early this month.
Syria and Iraq blasts reported as well. Blasts possibly related to the strikes on Iran were also reported around the same time at sites in Iraq and Syria. Both countries are home to sizable Iranian proxy forces and intelligence units.
So much for the Passover head fake. Earlier on Thursday, US officials had suggested anonymously that Israel would wait until after the Jewish holiday of Passover, which begins Monday, to retaliate.
No nuclear sites in the crosshairs, it seems. It is not yet clear precisely what targets near Isfahan have been hit, but the strikes appear not to have targeted the Natanz nuclear facility, a major component of Iran’s controversial nuclear program, which is located about 100 miles north of Isfahan. Israel has long made clear its desire to destroy Iran’s nuclear research.
Isfahan, meanwhile, is home to several military bases and airfields, which may have been the targets. Outside Iran, Isfahan is known chiefly for its rich history of Islamic architecture, which includes several UNESCO heritage sites.
Was this an escalation by Israel? “On the surface, it appears rather limited,” said Gregory Brew, lead Iran analyst at Eurasia Group, “beyond the symbolic significance of Israel hitting Iranian territory.”
Iranian officials, for their part, are denying any missile strikes. Tehran is claiming instead to have shot down several drones in the Isfahan area and at least one official has directly accused the US of lying about the explosions.
“It’s early,” Brew noted, “but the official regime line may be that this is not an action that requires immediate and public retaliation.”That’s good news even in a bad situation, he says. “It would suggest that the Israeli effort to hit back without triggering further escalation has been successful.”