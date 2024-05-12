Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Israel increasingly isolated on world stage amid Gaza offensive

​Smoke billows after an explosion in northern Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel, May 12, 2024.

Smoke billows after an explosion in northern Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel, May 12, 2024.

REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israel marked a somber Memorial Day on Sunday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring that the nation is prepared to "stand alone" if necessary. The Jewish state has become increasingly isolated as it faces pushback from adversaries and allies alike.

Meanwhile, 300,000 Gazans fled Rafah on Sunday in anticipation of ground operations. Battles resumed in the Gaza City neighborhood of Zeitoun and in nearby Jabaliya, Hamas said that its fighters were engaged in “fierce clashes” with Israeli soldiers in the area.

Last Friday, the UN General Assembly voted 143-9 in favor of recognizing Palestine's eligibility for full UN membership, with 25 abstentions. The US voted against the resolution.Palestine now gains additional rights, including the right to propose agenda items, reply in debates, and be elected as officers in UN committees. The resolution also recommends that the Security Council reconsider Palestine's full membership favorably, but the US will likely veto any attempt.

At the same time, Washington expressed serious concerns last week about Israel's use of US-supplied weapons in Gaza. US President Joe Bidenthreatened to withhold weapons sales. And on the legal front, Egypt joined South Africa’s lawsuit at the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of genocide and human rights violations.

We’re now watching for how Biden handles growing bipartisan discontent in Congress over his threat to withhold weapons.
gazahamasbidenceasefireunited nationsinternational pressureisrael-hamas warisrael

Today In 60 Seconds

What's next after MTG fails in bid to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson

With a Rafah invasion, is the Israel-Hamas cease-fire dead?

Tbilisi clashes: Georgia government pushes "Russian" bill risking EU candidacy

Campus protests spill over into US political sphere

Who cares if the Supreme Court justices like each other?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest