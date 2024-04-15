We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Split the difference: Johnson to push separate bills for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
For months, we’ve all wondered how US House Speaker Mike Johson was going to square this circle: The Biden administration, most Democrats, and much of the GOP establishment want more aid for Israel and Ukraine, while hardliners in Johnson’s own Republican Party, led by Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, say foreign wars aren’t America’s business and that border security is more important.
Now we know. The Louisiana Republican plans to break that unsquarable circle into a handful of little strips (this metaphor ends here, we promise) – crafting country-specific aid bills for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan.
The move may skirt a right-wing rebellion in Congress, but it’s a rebuke to the White House, which had called for Johnson to simply take up a version of a bipartisan Senate bill from February, which earmarked $95 billion for Israel and Ukraine.
Johnson thinks he can get the split-up bills passed as soon as this week, but we’re watching to see if his separate-but-equal strategy provokes a backlash from Democrats, whose support he needs to bring these new bills to a vote in the Senate.